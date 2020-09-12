Reggae icon dead at 77

Photo: All rights reserved. Toots Hibbert of Toots & The Maytals performing at the O2 Academy Brixton, London - 09.09.11

Photo: WENN

Toots and the Maytals star Toots Hibbert has died aged 77.



The reggae icon's passing was confirmed by his family in a statement on the band's social media pages, reading: "It is with the heaviest of hearts to announce that Frederick Nathaniel "Toots' Hibbert passed away peacefully tonight, surrounded by his family at the University Hospital of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica.



"The family and management would like to thank the medical teams and professionals for their care and diligence, and ask that you respect their privacy during their time of grief," they added.



"Mr. Hibbert is survived by his wife of 39 years, Mrs. D, and his seven of eight children."



Hibbert was admitted to the private hospital in St. Andrew, Jamaica, late August (20) after complaining of breathing difficulties and, according to reports, had been in "stable condition" and "showing signs of improvement by the hour". He had been placed in a medically-induced coma during his hospitalization.



A cause of death has yet to be confirmed, though he had been recently tested for Covid-19.



While dismissing premature reports of his death, Jamaica's Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports Olivia Grange this week (begs07Sep20) made an urgent appeal for members of the public to donate blood.



Just a week before Toots' hospitalization, Toots and The Maytals released their first album of original material in a decade in the form of Got To Be Tough.