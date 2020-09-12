McGregor denies allegations

Photo: All rights reserved. Conor McGregor arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Mixed martial arts legend Conor McGregor has been released from police custody in Corsica following an arrest for alleged attempted sexual assault and indecent exposure.



Prosecutors have revealed a complaint was filed against the Irish fighter on Thursday, but they did not expand on the details.



The 32 year old has denied the charges against him, via a spokesman, who has confirmed Conor was interviewed by police and released.



The fighter's manager, Audie Attar, has released a statement to the New York Post, which reads: "I am irate and putting out a warning loud and clear: Conor McGregor is not and will not be a target for those seeking to score a headline or a payday."



McGregor returned to the MMA world earlier this year after completing court-ordered community service for hurling a chair at a bus carrying rival fighters leaving Brooklyn's Barclays Center in 2018.



Reports suggest Conor is vacationing on Corsica with his fiancee and their two children.