Chuck Norris sues over ad

Actor Chuck Norris has launched legal action against the bosses behind an erectile disfunction medication for using his image to promote the drug.

The Walker, Texas Ranger star has hit executives at Bio-Molecular Solutions and Biogenetics with a lawsuit claiming they have damaged his reputation by linking him to the Viagra-like pills, Provitra, without permission.

In documents obtained by TMZ, it appears Norris' wife Gena is also suing after coming across the ad online in June, alongside a fake news article that alleged Norris had revealed all about the erectile dysfunction medication on U.S. self-help guru Dr. Phil McGraw's popular daytime show."

Norris maintains neither he nor Gena have ever authorized bosses at the brand to use him as a promotional tool.

The couple is seeking an undisclosed sum for damages from the company.

