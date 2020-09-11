Actor Chuck Norris has launched legal action against the bosses behind an erectile disfunction medication for using his image to promote the drug.
The Walker, Texas Ranger star has hit executives at Bio-Molecular Solutions and Biogenetics with a lawsuit claiming they have damaged his reputation by linking him to the Viagra-like pills, Provitra, without permission.
In documents obtained by TMZ, it appears Norris' wife Gena is also suing after coming across the ad online in June, alongside a fake news article that alleged Norris had revealed all about the erectile dysfunction medication on U.S. self-help guru Dr. Phil McGraw's popular daytime show."
Norris maintains neither he nor Gena have ever authorized bosses at the brand to use him as a promotional tool.
The couple is seeking an undisclosed sum for damages from the company.
Chuck Norris sues over ad
Actor Chuck Norris has launched legal action against the bosses behind an erectile disfunction medication for using his image to promote the drug.
More Entertainment News
Recent Trending
- Supernatural: it's a wrapVancouver - 9:25 am
- The bear came back - againPrince George - 9:17 am
- Ran over child, fought banPrince George - 9:10 am
- COVID-19: latest numbersCanada - 9:00 am
- Household debt ratio fallsBusiness - 7:09 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]