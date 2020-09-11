162623
Zooey: love at first sight

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott both experienced love at first sight, according to the Property Brothers star.

In an interview with E! News, the 42 year old reveals his and Zooey's relationship has gone from strength to strength during the COVID-19 lockdown, calling their bond "incredible."

"We talked almost every day after we met," he shared. "When we started dating, it was just...all of the things lined up.... (It was everything) I had been looking for in a person for years and years and years - and it was the same for her."

He went on to admit he "struck gold because quarantining with Zooey, she is this incredible chef. So, she makes the most fantastic meals every day."

The two have been keeping themselves occupied by playing board games and "we even did a virtual escape room the other night, which was a lot of fun," he added.

Back in May, the actress threw her man a birthday bash as the pair was isolating - surprising him and twin brother Drew with a virtual Game of Thrones murder mystery party held over Zoom.

