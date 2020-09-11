Lohan sued over book deal

Bosses at publishing company HarperCollins are suing Lindsay Lohan for failing to turn in a big-deal book.
They claim the Mean Girls star agreed to write a memoir in 2014 and was paid a small fortune, but failed to turn in a draft.
The publishers are going after the actress for breach of contract, according to TMZ, revealing in legal documents that Lindsay was given several deadlines before they vetoed the deal in late 2018 and demanded their $365,000 advance back.
The money still hasn't been returned, so they are suing for the sum, plus interest and legal fees.
Lohan has yet to comment on the suit.
