Drew won't marry again

Drew Barrymore will never marry again after realizing she's done, following three attempts.

The actress reveals that despite the fact she's "hopeless romantic," she has made a pledge to herself not walk down the aisle again.

"Never, never, never, never... I will never get married again!" she shares. "And I also believe people should not say the word 'never', and I will never, with a capital N-E-V-E-R, never get married.

"It's like I have two options: Cut it, this has not worked, or be Elizabeth Taylor - and I have too many more to go. I never want to be entwined with someone like that again ever. You break up, and you move on. You get divorced, and it's just so different. I love that we are trying to hold on to an institution that (started) when the closest person to you for companionship was a three-day horse ride away and your life span was 30 years."

The star was married to Jeremy Thomas from 1994 to 1995, Tom Green from 2001 to 2002 and Will Kopelman from 2012 to 2016. She and Kopelman share daughters Frankie, seven, and Olive, six.

But despite her views on marriage, Drew refuses to rule out having a relationship in the future.

"It doesn't mean that maybe I wouldn't like to meet someone, especially when my kids go off to college," she adds. "Or a year from now, I could be totally in love. I'm open to it; I'm not seeking it. My cup runneth over. I have so much love in my life."

