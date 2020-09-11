Hart to fill Jerry's shoes

Photo: All rights reserved. Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart has stepped up to replace late comedy legend Jerry Lewis as the host of the annual Muscular Dystrophy Association telethon.



Lewis fronted the big variety and fundraising show from Las Vegas over America's Labour Day weekend for more than four decades, helping to raise more than $2 billion for the cause.



"This is an incredible opportunity to bring the work of Jerry Lewis and the Muscular Dystrophy Association forward," Hart said in a statement.



Lewis hosted his last MDA telethon in 2010 and the event was subsequently scrapped as officials at the charity insisted the format was no longer relevant.



It has since been scaled down to a two-hour show, set to take place on Oct. 24.