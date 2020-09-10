162623
Entertainment  

Baldwin welcomes baby

Alec Baldwin has become a father for the sixth time.

The Departed star's wife, Hilaria, gave birth to a son on Tuesday, and the latest addition to the couple's family made his debut on mom's Instagram page on Wednesday.

Alongside a photo of the yoga guru cradling the tot with Alec at her bedside in the hospital, she wrote: "We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn't be happier. Stay tuned for a name."

The happy news comes after Hilaria suffered two miscarriages in 2019, as she and Alec tried to expand their brood.

The newborn joins the couple's three other sons - Romeo, two, Leonardo, three, and five-year-old Rafael - as well as seven-year-old daughter Carmen.

Alec is also dad to model Ireland Baldwin, his 24-year-old daughter from his marriage to actress Kim Basinger.

161944