Alec Baldwin has become a father for the sixth time.
The Departed star's wife, Hilaria, gave birth to a son on Tuesday, and the latest addition to the couple's family made his debut on mom's Instagram page on Wednesday.
Alongside a photo of the yoga guru cradling the tot with Alec at her bedside in the hospital, she wrote: "We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn't be happier. Stay tuned for a name."
The happy news comes after Hilaria suffered two miscarriages in 2019, as she and Alec tried to expand their brood.
The newborn joins the couple's three other sons - Romeo, two, Leonardo, three, and five-year-old Rafael - as well as seven-year-old daughter Carmen.
Alec is also dad to model Ireland Baldwin, his 24-year-old daughter from his marriage to actress Kim Basinger.
Baldwin welcomes baby
