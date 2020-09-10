162114
Denise quits Housewives

WENN - | Story: 310208

Denise Richards has exited reality show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after two seasons amid an ongoing drama about her sexuality.

A representative for the former Bond girl has confirmed Richards won't be back for season 11 of the show after spending much of this year fighting off rumours of a same sex tryst with fellow Housewives star Brandi Glanville, who claimed the couple hooked up during a night out in Santa Barbara, California, in April 2019.

Her departure, announced on her and husband Aaron Phypers' second wedding anniversary, will leave fans questioning Garcelle Beauvais' return to the show - the actress previously claimed she would only return for season 11 if the Wild Things star came back.

Garcelle was just named the new co-host of U.S. daytime talk show The Real.

