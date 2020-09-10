Kool & The Gang co-founder Ronald Bell has died, aged 68.
The multi-instrumentalist died at his home in the U.S. Virgin Islands on Wednesday morning.
Bell formed the Jazziacs with his brother Robert 'Kool' Bell, and pals Spike Mickens, Dennis Thomas, Ricky Westfield, George Brown and Charles Smith in the mid-1960s. They became Kool & The Gang in 1969.
Ronald wrote or co-wrote and produced many of the group's hits, including Celebration, Ladies' Night, and Cherish.
In addition to his work with Kool & the Gang, Bell also produced and arranged tracks for artists like the Fugees, Jimmy Cliff, and House of Pain.
At the time of his death, he was working on various collaborations, a solo project called the Kool Baby Brotha Band, and a series of animated shorts about his life, called Kool TV.
Kool & Gang founder dies
Kool & The Gang co-founder Ronald Bell has died, aged 68.
More Entertainment News
Recent Trending
- Bear chased into trafficPort Coquitlam - 7:46 am
- Legionnaires cases mysteryNew Westminster - 7:12 am
- Guilty manslaughter pleaVanderhoof - 7:04 am
- Wear mask or face fineQuebec - 6:48 am
- Hit by blast, now by fireBeirut - 6:44 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]