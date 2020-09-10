162114
Kanye injured texting

Kanye West's recent Twitter outbursts have left him seeking medical attention because of "too much texting."

The Gold Digger rapper, 43, who is currently in the midst of an unconventional presidential campaign, tweeted from the hospital Tuesday, where he was receiving injections of "cortisone mixed with a ... sprinkle of lidocaine."

"Too much texting bro," he prefaced the rundown of his treatment with, before adding, "Lidocaine worked instantly."

In a follow-up, which contained a video of the doctor injecting him, he penned: "The dexamethasone takes 24 to 48 hours... Modern medicine."

The star's social media updates have given cause for concern in recent months, with the hitmaker claiming his wife Kim Kardashian tried to have him "locked up" for treatment after his speech at his first presidential rally in South Carolina, where he spoke about almost aborting his first daughter North.

Kanye also compared his life to horror movie Get Out, and alleged he had been trying to divorce the reality TV beauty for the past two years, before later returning to the microblogging site and declared there was nothing wrong with him, blaming his critics for attempting to derail his White House bid with distraction tactics.

The rapper later apologized to his wife, who put the whole ordeal down to her husband's latest bipolar episode.

162219