162623
160301
Entertainment  

Kaley fires back at shamers

WENN - | Story: 310205

Kaley Cuoco fired back after being criticized for wearing a face mask while working out.

The actress took to Instagram to share a new video of herself breaking a sweat in a bid to encourage fans to get active. Below the post, she gushed of her new favorite workout: "Jump It Out. My newest obsession during COVID/quarantine!

"All you need is 20 mins, a jump rope, and good music," she added - but fans were less concerned with her exercise regime and more preoccupied with scrutinizing the star's safety precautions.

"You're wearing a mask because why?" one person wrote, while another added: "You don't need a mask when you workout."

A third fan wrote: "Don't use mask to exercise. CO2. Nice going."

However, The Wedding Ringer actress decided to clap back at the mask shamers, insisting: "For everyone and their mask comments. I wear a mask when I'm in an enclosed space around others, which I was

"I'm protecting myself and everyone around me. That's why I choose to wear a mask. Thanks for playing."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

162393


Man enjoys leisurely stroll with racoon

Must Watch
Man’s best friend.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Thursday morning dose.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
The Walking Dead to end after bumper 11th season
Showbiz
Hit zombie drama The Walking Dead is set to be killed off in 2022


159170
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
162154


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


160972
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada



162219