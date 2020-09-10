Kaley Cuoco fired back after being criticized for wearing a face mask while working out.
The actress took to Instagram to share a new video of herself breaking a sweat in a bid to encourage fans to get active. Below the post, she gushed of her new favorite workout: "Jump It Out. My newest obsession during COVID/quarantine!
"All you need is 20 mins, a jump rope, and good music," she added - but fans were less concerned with her exercise regime and more preoccupied with scrutinizing the star's safety precautions.
"You're wearing a mask because why?" one person wrote, while another added: "You don't need a mask when you workout."
A third fan wrote: "Don't use mask to exercise. CO2. Nice going."
However, The Wedding Ringer actress decided to clap back at the mask shamers, insisting: "For everyone and their mask comments. I wear a mask when I'm in an enclosed space around others, which I was
"I'm protecting myself and everyone around me. That's why I choose to wear a mask. Thanks for playing."
Kaley fires back at shamers
