Photo: Instagram

Justin Bieber is showing off yet another tattoo.



The Baby hitmaker took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal a long-stemmed rose on his neck.



In the post, the 26 year old thanked celebrity tattoo artist, Dr. Woo for crafting the new ink.



"@_dr_woo_ thank you for the (rose emoji)," Justin captioned the shot.



The body art is on the opposite side of his "Forever" tattoo, in honor of his wife Hailey, which he debuted last year. The look matches the model's own ink, which reads "Lover."