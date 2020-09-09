162114
Entertainment  

Sheeran demo sold for $65K

WENN - | Story: 310098

Ed Sheeran's first demo album has sold at auction for $65,000.

The new dad was just 13 when he recorded the Spinning Man tracks and made 20 copies - 19 of which he still owns.

But one tape got out and it became a hot auction item this week after it was found locked away in a drawer.

A spokesman for Omega Auctions says, "It's an incredible price! We expected it to sell well but that certainly exceeded our expectations. It was a fierce battle between four or five very serious bidders."

In his book, Ed Sheeran: A Visual Journey, the Perfect singer revealed he wrote the Spinning Man tracks after his first love broke his heart.

The demo sale news comes a week after it was announced Ed and his wife Cherry had become parents to daughter Lyra Antarctica.

