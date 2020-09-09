Ed Sheeran's first demo album has sold at auction for $65,000.
The new dad was just 13 when he recorded the Spinning Man tracks and made 20 copies - 19 of which he still owns.
But one tape got out and it became a hot auction item this week after it was found locked away in a drawer.
A spokesman for Omega Auctions says, "It's an incredible price! We expected it to sell well but that certainly exceeded our expectations. It was a fierce battle between four or five very serious bidders."
In his book, Ed Sheeran: A Visual Journey, the Perfect singer revealed he wrote the Spinning Man tracks after his first love broke his heart.
The demo sale news comes a week after it was announced Ed and his wife Cherry had become parents to daughter Lyra Antarctica.
Sheeran demo sold for $65K
Ed Sheeran's first demo album has sold at auction for $65,000.
More Entertainment News
Recent Trending
- BC's rattiest citiesBC - 8:44 am
- Targeted for skin colour?Penticton - 7:50 am
- Stock markets perk upBusiness - 7:22 am
- Reluctant to remove statuesCanada - 7:03 am
- Leery of return to schoolBC - 7:00 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]