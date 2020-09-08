Joe alleges jail beatings

Photo: Netflix

Tiger King star Joe Exotic has submitted a 257-page case to Donald Trump in a bid to be pardoned from his 22-year murder-for-hire sentence.



The incarcerated former zookeeper, who found fame on Netflix docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence after being convicted of plotting a murder-for-hire against rival big cat lover Carole Baskin, among other charges.



He has since gone public with pleas to Trump for a pardon - claiming he has been wrongly jailed - and, according to TMZ, his team is flying to Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, where Eric Love, who's leading the charge for Joe, will present the pardon application to someone he knows in The White House.



Among the papers is a letter the star sent to Donald Trump, Jr. in which he claims, "I have been sexually assaulted by jail staff, beat up and tied in a chair to the point the skin came off my arms."



He goes on to say: "please be my hero... my hands are damaged from the abuse in jail so I'm sorry for the soppy writing and spelling."



Joe has shared fears he'll die in prison before his scheduled 2037 release due to medical conditions including anemia and common variable immune deficiency.



To support his case, he's submitted various character references and insisted he never tried to kill Carole Baskin, calling the threats he made against her "hyperbole." His lawyers say in the papers, obtained by TMZ, the "threats" were "simply another aspect of his showmanship ... Joe's jokes, at most, in bad taste, were merely jokes."



Joe's husband, Dillon Passage, also wrote a letter saying Joe saved him from addiction, explaining: "I see a sweet, big heart man, with good intentions, who took a few steps down a dark road, and he's just waiting to be pulled out of it."



He adds to Trump: "Allow me to make you proud, to make America proud, to make the world proud. Be my hero please."