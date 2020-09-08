Chrissy Teigen "freaks out" and suffers "anxiety" whenever she can't feel her baby kicking.
The model is expecting her third child with husband John Legend, but the Bring The Funny host admits that, whenever she's in pain or can't feel her baby kicking, she feels anxious.
Alongside a sweet video shared to Instagram on Monday, showing her daughter Luna, four, helping out with a sonogram, she wrote: "Before I'm able to start feeling the kicks, the anxiety gets the best of me and any little bits of spotting or pain freak me ouuuuuut.
"One day I swear I'll buy one of these machines but by then I'll be all done with having monsters," she added, before assuring fans that, "all is well'," and tagging her two doctors.
In the accompanying clip, Chrissy's firstborn child helped guide the doctor's hand over her mum's tummy and became over-excited when the fetus came into view on the monitor.
Chrissy smiled happily as she looked between the monitor and her daughter.
The Bring The Funny star also welcomed son Miles in 2017 with Legend, whom she married in 2013.
Pregnant Chrissy 'freaks out'
Chrissy Teigen "freaks out" and suffers "anxiety" whenever she can't feel her baby kicking.
More Entertainment News
Recent Trending
- Cuts at Canopy GrowthDelta - 11:05 am
- Info you need after a crashBehind the Wheel - 11:00 am
- Scene quiet at grass fireVernon - 10:57 am
- Smoky skies could lingerOkanagan Valley - 10:30 am
- Kelowna's most wantedCrime Stoppers - 10:00 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]