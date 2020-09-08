160553
162407
Entertainment  

Pregnant Chrissy 'freaks out'

WENN - | Story: 310007

Chrissy Teigen "freaks out" and suffers "anxiety" whenever she can't feel her baby kicking.

The model is expecting her third child with husband John Legend, but the Bring The Funny host admits that, whenever she's in pain or can't feel her baby kicking, she feels anxious.

Alongside a sweet video shared to Instagram on Monday, showing her daughter Luna, four, helping out with a sonogram, she wrote: "Before I'm able to start feeling the kicks, the anxiety gets the best of me and any little bits of spotting or pain freak me ouuuuuut.

"One day I swear I'll buy one of these machines but by then I'll be all done with having monsters," she added, before assuring fans that, "all is well'," and tagging her two doctors.

In the accompanying clip, Chrissy's firstborn child helped guide the doctor's hand over her mum's tummy and became over-excited when the fetus came into view on the monitor.

Chrissy smiled happily as she looked between the monitor and her daughter.

The Bring The Funny star also welcomed son Miles in 2017 with Legend, whom she married in 2013.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

162393


Tuesday Meme Dump- September 8, 2020

Galleries
Random funny memes for your enjoyment.
Tuesday Meme Dump- September 8, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Riverdale fans upset over Archie Andrews death rumor
Showbiz
Riverdale fans are threatening to boycott the drama if KJ...
Cash the guilty boy
Must Watch
This dog is looking very guilty…


153224
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160972



161910