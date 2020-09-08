162114
Entertainment  

Demi: life 'so much better'

WENN - | Story: 310006

Demi Lovato heaped praise on her fiance Max Ehrich in a gushing post celebrating six months together on Monday.

To mark the milestone, the couple passed around a single red rose as the 29-year-old serenaded his partner with a rendition of Daniel Caesar's 2017 track Best Part.

"Happy six months to my darling," Lovato gushed on her Instagram Stories. "(You're) the best father these pups could ever ask for. I love you beyond. Thank you for making my life so much better @maxehrich. I love you, baby!"

The Confident hitmaker got engaged to the former The Young and the Restless star in July, after going public with their relationship back in March.

She recently told Vogue magazine: "I met my fiance in March and I fell in love with him. We've had this whirlwind romance and have been able to spend this time together.

"I knew that I wanted to learn something from this time that could actually better my life, my mental health and my emotional wellbeing in the long term," she added, crediting the actor for improving her outlook on life and her mental health. "Initially I was resistant, but because my fiance is so positive all the time, I just started picking up on the things he does.

"I started meditating and doing yoga. I started journaling, painting, taking pictures and being creative, and learning to appreciate nature, after realizing I'd been taking it for granted all this time."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

162393


Tuesday Meme Dump- September 8, 2020

Galleries
Random funny memes for your enjoyment.
Tuesday Meme Dump- September 8, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Riverdale fans upset over Archie Andrews death rumor
Showbiz
Riverdale fans are threatening to boycott the drama if KJ...
Cash the guilty boy
Must Watch
This dog is looking very guilty…


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


162546
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161714



162219