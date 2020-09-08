Demi: life 'so much better'

Photo: All rights reserved. Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato heaped praise on her fiance Max Ehrich in a gushing post celebrating six months together on Monday.



To mark the milestone, the couple passed around a single red rose as the 29-year-old serenaded his partner with a rendition of Daniel Caesar's 2017 track Best Part.



"Happy six months to my darling," Lovato gushed on her Instagram Stories. "(You're) the best father these pups could ever ask for. I love you beyond. Thank you for making my life so much better @maxehrich. I love you, baby!"



The Confident hitmaker got engaged to the former The Young and the Restless star in July, after going public with their relationship back in March.



She recently told Vogue magazine: "I met my fiance in March and I fell in love with him. We've had this whirlwind romance and have been able to spend this time together.



"I knew that I wanted to learn something from this time that could actually better my life, my mental health and my emotional wellbeing in the long term," she added, crediting the actor for improving her outlook on life and her mental health. "Initially I was resistant, but because my fiance is so positive all the time, I just started picking up on the things he does.



"I started meditating and doing yoga. I started journaling, painting, taking pictures and being creative, and learning to appreciate nature, after realizing I'd been taking it for granted all this time."