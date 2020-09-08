Riverdale fans are threatening to boycott the drama if KJ Apa's character is killed off.
A new promo image featuring the show's Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, and Jughead Jones standing over a grave has concerned devotees, who fear it's a sign that Apa's Archie Andrews will die during season five.
But the image ties in with a storyline from the Archie comics, in which the Andrews is presumed dead.
However, fans aren't impressed by the image - the first released since filming resumed in Vancouver, Canada following the COVID-19 shutdown.
One has tweeted: "If Archie's dies I'll stop watching Riverdale."
And another adds: "Do we have to 'fall' for Archie being dead now after the Jughead story in last season? Exhausting."
During season four, Cole Sprouse's character Jones was presumed dead.
Meanwhile, Lili Reinhart recently confirmed that season five would include a seven-year time jump for the characters.
"I'm really psyched about it," she told chat show host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. "I think it'll be nice to play an adult..."
Riverdale: Archie's dead?
Riverdale fans are threatening to boycott the drama if KJ Apa's character is killed off.
More Entertainment News
Recent Trending
- 1,133 virus deaths in 1 dayIndia - 7:52 am
- Clashes at pro-Trump rallyOregon - 7:31 am
- Neurologist faces sentenceCalgary - 7:24 am
- Review for Calgary killerAlberta - 7:21 am
- Markets plunge againBusiness - 7:18 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]