50 years of Judas Priest

Photo: All rights reserved.

Rockers Judas Priest are celebrating five decades in rock with a new coffee table book.



Judas Priest - 50 Heavy Metal Years will serve as the first authorized book about the group, with frontman Rob Halford and his bandmates each contributing to the hefty 648-page tome.



"We spearheaded the visual image of metal - breathing new life into it and it has been captured forever in the pages of this book," guitarist Glenn Tipton says in a statement.



The December release will be packed full of photos by Ross Halfin, who adds: "I've photographed Judas Priest from 1978 until now and of all the bands I've worked with they are one of the most enjoyable to me. You have to love the mighty Priest."



The metal stars will be launching four versions of the book, each with different cover designs, including one benefiting the Glenn Tipton Parkinson's Foundation.



Tipton was diagnosed with the disease in 2018.