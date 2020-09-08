160553
Gooding fire hero at party

Cuba Gooding, Jr. has been hailed a hero after helping to save a man who accidentally set himself on fire at a swanky Hamptons, New York party.

The Jerry Maguire star was partying with his girlfriend, Claudine De Niro, at a socially-distanced Shabbat dinner in Bridgehampton when their host burst into flames.

"Cuba jumped into action hero mode and doused him with water in front of frightened guests, who applauded once it was clear the guy was OK," an insider tells Page Six.

"The back of the gentleman's shirt ignited into flames from a candle that he unknowingly leaned back into while the rabbi was giving the Shabbat prayer," Cuba's publicist confirms. "The man started panicking and flailing his arms, and guests backed away from the victim, except for Cuba, who ran to the gentleman and doused the flames completely."

The heroic act comes as Gooding, 52, faces a criminal trial on misdemeanor sexual abuse and forcible touching charges, stemming from the allegations of three accusers. He has denied the charges.

162219