Paris kidnapping nightmares

Paris Hilton rarely gets a good night's sleep because she's crippled by terrifying nightmares.



The reality star and socialite reveals she suffers from ''horrible insomnia'' and is often scared to sleep because she keeps having the same awful kidnapping dream.



"I always have this recurring nightmare no matter what I do," she explains in her new YouTube Originals documentary This Is Paris. "I'm in bed and these two people come into my room and say, 'Do you want this to happen the easy way or the hard way?' I try and just run."



Hilton and her sister Nicky believe the nightmare is inspired by an incident from her teenage years when she was taken to a correctional boarding school in the middle of the night.



Nicky adds, "I knew there was a takedown in the works. I didn't know it was people coming in and capturing her... We didn't ask any questions and then I think (my mom) said she went to boarding school."



''I thought I was being kidnapped," Paris recalls. "I started screaming for my mom and dad... and no one came."



Last week, Paris tearfully revealed she found herself trapped in a string of abusive relationships after alleged mistreatment at a boarding school in Utah.



She was enrolled at the institution for 11 months when she was 17 and told People magazine she was "bullied" by staff, who "were physically abusive, hitting and strangling us".