Livestream tribute to Nick

Photo: All rights reserved. Nick Cordero

Late Broadway star Nick Cordero, who died in July of coronavirus at the age of 41, was remembered on Sunday during a livestream tribute event.



The Tony-nominated star of Rock of Ages, Bullets Over Broadway, The Toxic Avenger and Waitress was honoured during the event, which streamed on Broadway on Demand.



"Nick would want this memorial to be a celebration – something that makes people smile, that makes people sing, that makes people remember his life in a beautiful way," Amanda Kloots, Cordero's wife, said in introductory remarks. "Nick always felt so blessed. He always said that to me."



The memorial service included family photos, wedding videos and footage of the actor/singer's most famous roles, as well as glimpses of early appearances in repertory productions and school musicals.



It also included tributes from stars who shared the stage, worked with, or admired Cordero, including director Susan Stroman, Robert De Niro, Richard Blake and singer and songwriter Linda Perry.



"We'll all meet up there some day, but he left way, way, way too soon," said De Niro, who produced Nick's A Bronx Tale.



Meanwhile, Stroman explained she had one enduring memory of Cordero - the spotlight hitting him on the St. James stage as he tap-danced his way through a big number.



"Nothing helps you understand the fleeting artistry of life more than experiencing the death of someone you love, especially someone who dies so young," she shared.



"The most important gift of life are the people in our lives. The people we really make contact with, bond with, love, and share memories with. In just a few years, I'm lucky to have had many shared memories of Nick's life."



The two-hour tribute was free to watch, but viewers were encouraged to donate money to Save the Music - a non-profit that supports music education programs in public schools.