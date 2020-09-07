160553
162109
Entertainment  

Ozzy nixes Sabbath reunion

WENN - | Story: 309958

Ozzy Osbourne has shattered Black Sabbath fans' dreams of another reunion show, insisting he's done with his old band.

The rocker previously admitted he regretted not including drummer Bill Ward in the group's farewell tour and their final show in Birmingham, England, in 2017, suggesting he'd like to plan one more get together for all the original bandmates.

But, in a new interview, he has made it clear he is no longer interested in getting back on stage with Ward, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler.

"Not for me. It's done," he tells Rolling Stone. "The only thing I do regret is not doing the last farewell show in Birmingham with Bill Ward. I felt really bad about that. It would have been so nice. I don't know what the circumstances behind it were, but it would have been nice."

But Ozzy has no bad feelings about his time with Black Sabbath, even though he was fired from the group in the late 1970s.

"I remember thinking (at the start), 'Well, this will be all right for a few years'," he explains. "F**king 50 years later, it's still going. Those guys (are) my brothers, you know? They go back to my childhood. It's more than a friendship with me and them guys; it's a family. I don't know any other people as long as I've known them."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

162394


Sleepy puppy slips off step

Must Watch
Aw so cute!
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Monday morning awesomeness with the Dose.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Chadwick Boseman battled ‘hardcore pain’ to complete final movie
Showbiz
Chadwick Boseman was determined to finish work on his final...


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
158920


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161329



161944