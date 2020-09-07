Kanye drops $6M on bid

Kanye West has reportedly splashed a lot of cash on his unconventional presidential campaign.
The 43-year-old musician has shelled out almost $6 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the majority of which has come from a personal loan he made to his campaign.
Editors at the publication reported, via a finance report that was filed with the Federal Election Commission on Friday, that the Gold Digger star has spent $5.86 million so far, with most of that money going toward consultants and fees. He alone has apparently given more than $6.7 million during July and August.
Other sources of income reveal that Kanye has also received some small donations from other people supporting his bid for the Oval Office.
The hip-hop star's presence in the race has proved controversial, with Democratic Party officials accusing him of running as a "spoiler candidate" to draw votes away from their nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, who is challenging the incumbent, Donald Trump.
Reports have linked operatives from Trump's Republican Party to West's attempts to get on the ballot in swing states, with the rapper denying he is "in cahoots" with Trump's team - boasting he has more money than the president.
Trump campaign aides have also denied involvement in West's political venture - which has been hit by problems since he launched his campaign in July. After a bizarre launch event, his wife Kim Kardashian spoke out to ask for understanding due to her husband suffering from bipolar disorder.
