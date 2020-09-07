160553
Entertainment  

Beyonce donates $1 million

Beyonce celebrated her 39th birthday on Friday by handing out $1 million to struggling black-owned businesses.

The Halo singer announced the donation via her BeyGOOD fund, which she established in partnership with U.S. civil rights organization the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, on her official website just before her big day.

"Proud to announce $1M in additional funds from Beyonce to help Black-owned small businesses," her statement reads. "Round two of funding opens this month with our partner, NAACP."

A spokesman for her charity partners at the NAACP adds: "NAACP Empowerment Programs is delighted to administer a meaningful program in partnership with BeyGOOD's Black-Owned Small Business Impact Fund to assist our small business communities that have been directly impacted by recent events across the country.

"The grants in the amount of $10,000 will be offered to Black-owned small businesses in select cities to help sustain businesses during this time."







