160553
162408
Entertainment  

Grohl loses drum-off to kid

WENN - | Story: 309953

Rocker Dave Grohl has conceded defeat to a 10 year old following an online drum-off.

Brit Nandi Bushell, who has become a viral sensation thanks to her skills, challenged the former Nirvana drummer to prove he's still got it behind the kit by playing along to his current group Foo Fighters' Everlong on YouTube - and asking Grohl to do the same.

"Dave Grohl, I challenge you to a drum-off," she said, explaining in the video's caption that her dream is to "one day jam with Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins and all the Foo Fighters!"

"Mr Grohl I would love to have a drum battle with you! I LOVE Everlong it's really hard to play as it's so fast but so much FUN!!!" she added.

Grohl responded in a video posted to the Foo Fighters' Twitter page, stating, "Hey @Nandi_Bushell!. Challenge accepted. Haven't played these songs in a loooooong time... thanks for the inspiration!!! Your move!!!

"I've seen all your videos, I've seen you on TV. You're an incredible drummer. I'm really flattered that you've picked some of my songs to do for your videos and you've done them all perfectly."

Grohl later conceded that Nandi's rendition of Everlong was better than his, but then set her a new challenge - to tackle the drumming in his former supergroup Them Crooked Vultures' song Dead End Friends.

"Now the ball is in your court," he said as he drummed along to the track.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

162394


Sleepy puppy slips off step

Must Watch
Aw so cute!
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Monday morning awesomeness with the Dose.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Chadwick Boseman battled ‘hardcore pain’ to complete final movie
Showbiz
Chadwick Boseman was determined to finish work on his final...


162127
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
158920


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada



161715