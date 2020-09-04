157346
Gwen, Blake in new pad

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are finally settled into their Los Angeles mansion, according to reports.

Insiders tell Us Weekly the pair have returned to California, after spending lockdown at Blake's Oklahoma ranch, and have moved into their new home together, along with the former No Doubt star's sons.

"They are very happy to be settled at last in their family home," the source shares. "Gwen wanted to be moved in for the start of the school year, even though the kids are doing school at home because of COVID-19."

The property, which the pair bought together earlier this year, is "very warm and inviting with a lot of space for the boys to tumble around and get dirty," they add.

According to Variety, the deal for the sprawling manor house was made off-market, and the property boasts a home theater, a four-car garage, and a huge backyard pool with spa and cabana, complete with a wet bar and outdoor kitchen.

And the pair scored the hilltop home, built by developer Evan Gaskin, at a discounted $13.2 million - down from the original $14 million asking price.

Gwen and Blake, who have been dating since 2015, are "truly happy" to live under one roof together, along with Stefani's three sons - Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, six - who he she shares with ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

