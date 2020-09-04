Dre's ex seeks $2M a month

Photo: All rights reserved. Dr. Dre

Dr. Dre's estranged wife Nicole Young has reportedly asked for almost $2 million a month in temporary spousal support as their divorce battle continues.



According to TMZ.com, 50-year-old Young has filed legal documents requesting $1,936,399 per month in spousal support, in addition to a further $5 million to cover her legal fees.



"Dre's going to push back, arguing Nicole doesn't need anywhere close to that amount since her lifestyle hasn't changed," a source told TMZ. "Nicole, on the other hand, will argue she doesn't want to depend on Dre paying all the bills ... thus the need for temporary support."



Young filed for divorce from the rap mogul, real name Andre Romelle Young, in June after 24 years of marriage.



Since her filing, the former couple has been embroiled in a bitter row about the validity of their prenup agreement, with Young alleging that while she signed the document, Dre ripped it up as a romantic gesture.