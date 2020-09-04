Tom Cruise has reportedly rented out two huge cruise ships to house production staff working on his latest Mission: Impossible blockbuster in an effort to keep them coronavirus-free.
Filming recently shifted from the U.K. to Norway, and according to reports, movie officials have taken over two vessels run by Norwegian cruise line bosses at Hurtigruten to serve as alternatives to hotels and allow for social distancing, in a bid to prevent any further delays to the production following the months-long shutdown.
The leases run until the end of September.
The news emerges days after Norwegian government officials granted the production crew an exemption from the nation's 10-day quarantine requirements upon arrival in the country.
Mission: Impossible 7, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, is set for release in November, 2021.
Cruise ships for Cruise crew
Tom Cruise has reportedly rented out two huge cruise ships to house production staff working on his latest Mission: Impossible blockbuster in an effort to keep them coronavirus-free.
More Entertainment News
Recent Trending
- Tunnel needs replacingDelta - 9:54 am
- Police in armed standoffKamloops - 9:45 am
- COVID-19: latest numbersCanada - 9:41 am
- Stamps host football campBCFC - 9:37 am
- 106-km swim takes plungeVernon - 9:23 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]