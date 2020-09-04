157346
162189
Entertainment  

Milano 'OK' in COVID fight

WENN - | Story: 309796

Former Charmed actress Alyssa Milano has detailed the lingering effects of her COVID-19 battle.

The star took to Instagram this week to assure followers that she's "OK" despite experiencing some lingering symptoms related to coronavirus.

"I'm starting to physically feel better. I'm still taking an aspirin every 3 days to thin my blood, fish oil, vitamin D, C, zinc and a B complex," she penned. "I still have occasional heart palpitations. I still forget my words (absolute worst part)."

Despite explaining that her current symptoms are "not nearly as bad as it was a few weeks ago," the actress admitted that she gets "super scared sometimes."

"Not of getting sick again but of my loved ones getting sick," she reflected. "I don't ever want them to have this thing. It's a beast. So I vacillate between being so grateful and so terrified. Grateful that it was me who got sick and terrified that friends or family will be sick."

Milano first opened up about her diagnosis in early August, sharing a snap of herself wearing breathing apparatus and another showing her positive test results for coronavirus, which she explained came after several months of negative results, despite feeling ill.

"I thought I was dying," she recounted. "I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life. Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance.

"I don't want anyone to feel the way I felt," she added, telling fans, "Be well. I love you all (well, maybe not the trolls. Just the kind people)."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

162393


Curious dog is completely blown away by lemon slice

Must Watch
Watch this adorable dog completely lose it over a slice of lemon!
Christopher Nolan ‘excited’ to see Tenet star Robert Pattinson as Batman
Showbiz
Filmmaker Christopher Nolan is looking forward to seeing Robert...
Rooster cuddles on the couch
Must Watch
Have you ever seen a rooster do this?
Friday Morning Awesomeness- September 4, 2020
Daily Dose
Gear up for the long weekend by scrolling through the internet.


162481
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
161497


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


161909
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada



161715