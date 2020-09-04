157346
Entertainment  

Gene on 'elk's revenge'

WENN

Animal-loving KISS star Gene Simmons has taken on bloodsport fans after calling a bowhunter's recent death "justice" after he was gored to death by the elk he shot.

The 66-year-old Oregonian was killed by the wounded animal on Saturday while hunting on private property near Tillamook and when the rock star spotted the story in a local newspaper, he felt inclined to share the article with fans.

"JUSTICE!!!... Elk Gores Oregon Hunter To Death, Day After He Shot It With Arrow," he captioned the post, upsetting many followers, with one stating, "Come on Gene. The man was hunting ethically. Don't be one of those guys..."

Simmons responded: "But in my view, the elk was likewise acting ethically, if that's your point. Shoot something with an arrow, and it has the right to fight back. Right?"

Another follower attempted to suggest the animals feel nothing when they are shot, adding, "Lots of elk never really feel the arrow more than a little tap. They often continue to feed until they bleed out," prompting Gene to fire back: "You believe an Elk feels no pain when an arrow pierces it? I'm not buying it! The elk defended itself, as any animal would."

