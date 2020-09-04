Didn't split over gender

Photo: All rights reserved. Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner's gender switch was not responsible for her split from former wife Kris Jenner.



The I Am Cait star insists many other factors played into the break-up, which led to the former couple's 2015 divorce.



"After 23 years, Kris and I went our separate directions but my identity... was not a big part of us separating," the former Olympic champion tells old pal Rob Lowe in a new episode of his Literally podcast. "There was so many other bigger issues out there."



Caitlyn admits, though, that her "frustration with myself" may have prompted her to be "a little bit shorter with her (Kris) near the end."



But the LGBTQ activist insists the pair quickly smoothed over the issues, despite Kris later revealing she was furious about her ex's recollections of their marriage in 2017 biography The Secrets of My Life.



Now, the former I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here star suggests relations are cordial between the exes.



"All of a sudden, we didn't have any issues... It was calm," she tells Lowe.



Caitlyn also reveals Kris worked hard to help her find her feet as a single woman, even picking out the perfect new beachside pad.



"She even found the place, she decorated the place, she did everything in Malibu," Caitlyn raves, "and she said, 'I want you to feel comfortable'. And that was it, you know?"