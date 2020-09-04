162114
162408
Entertainment  

Didn't split over gender

WENN - | Story: 309794

Caitlyn Jenner's gender switch was not responsible for her split from former wife Kris Jenner.

The I Am Cait star insists many other factors played into the break-up, which led to the former couple's 2015 divorce.

"After 23 years, Kris and I went our separate directions but my identity... was not a big part of us separating," the former Olympic champion tells old pal Rob Lowe in a new episode of his Literally podcast. "There was so many other bigger issues out there."

Caitlyn admits, though, that her "frustration with myself" may have prompted her to be "a little bit shorter with her (Kris) near the end."

But the LGBTQ activist insists the pair quickly smoothed over the issues, despite Kris later revealing she was furious about her ex's recollections of their marriage in 2017 biography The Secrets of My Life.

Now, the former I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here star suggests relations are cordial between the exes.

"All of a sudden, we didn't have any issues... It was calm," she tells Lowe.

Caitlyn also reveals Kris worked hard to help her find her feet as a single woman, even picking out the perfect new beachside pad.

"She even found the place, she decorated the place, she did everything in Malibu," Caitlyn raves, "and she said, 'I want you to feel comfortable'. And that was it, you know?"

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

162394


Curious dog is completely blown away by lemon slice

Must Watch
Watch this adorable dog completely lose it over a slice of lemon!
Christopher Nolan ‘excited’ to see Tenet star Robert Pattinson as Batman
Showbiz
Filmmaker Christopher Nolan is looking forward to seeing Robert...
Rooster cuddles on the couch
Must Watch
Have you ever seen a rooster do this?
Friday Morning Awesomeness- September 4, 2020
Daily Dose
Gear up for the long weekend by scrolling through the internet.


162503
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


161943
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161909



161715