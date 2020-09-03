Britney wants control

Photo: All rights reserved. Britney Spears

Britney Spears has called on the judge overseeing her conservatorship case to appoint a financial management company of her choosing to run her estate.



The pop star wants the money men and women at the Bessemer Trust Company to oversee her finances and control the power of attorney for her medical health decisions, according to new legal papers obtained by The Blast, in which she insists her conservatorship is "voluntary" and she is now using her right to nominate a person or company to run her estate and assist her father, Jamie, who has been in control since her very public breakdown 12 years ago.



"This is a voluntary conservatorship. Conservatee wishes to exercise her right to nominate a conservator of the estate," the document begins.



Britney's lawyers insist the incoming financial experts should have "the power to operate at the risk of the estate business, farm, or enterprise constituting an asset of the estate."



It's the singer's latest attempt to end Jamie's run as sole-conservator.



"Without in any way waiving her right to seek termination of this conservatorship in the future, she strongly prefers to have a qualified corporate fiduciary appointed to serve in this role," the documents read.



Under the new conservatorship terms, Spears wants Bessemer Trust Company officials to have "the power and authorization to pursue opportunities related to professional commitments and activities including but not limited to performing, recording, videos, tours, TV shows, and other similar activities as long as they are approved by the conservator of the person and the Conservatee's medical team," as well as "the power to revoke all powers of attorney, including powers of attorney for making health care decisions and managing real estate, and to terminate any and all agencies."



In the new documents, Britney's lawyer reveals she currently has over $57.3 million in cash, investments, and property, adding: "Due to the difficulties in valuing the Conservatee's Intellectual Property, including, without limitation, trademarks, royalties, copyrights, name and likeness, these assets are not valued at this time."



Britney's mother Lynne is also requesting a greater involvement in her daughter's finances, while it was recently confirmed her younger sister, Jaime Lynn, has been appointed the trustee of the Toxic star's personal trust.