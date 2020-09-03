Brian Johnson supergroup?

Photo: All rights reserved. Brian Johnson

Joe Walsh and Brian Johnson have shot down reports suggesting they are working on a classic rock supergroup – but the two veterans like the idea.



The two golden oldies were linked to a new band, which would also feature Robert Plant and Roger Daltrey, and although the rumours aren't true, the AC/DC star admits he'd be up to be part of a wrinkly rockers all-star band.



Appearing on Eagles guitarist Walsh's Old Fashioned Rock 'n' Roll Radio Show, Brian said, "That would be good. Robert Plant, Roger Daltrey, we'd get all the boys. We can sing rock 'n' roll harmonies.



"(We'd be) The Three Rock Singers. That would be pretty good, wouldn't it...? I've got a ton of tunes!"



During the radio chat, Johnson confirmed he has been in touch with his AC/DC bandmates, and he's looking forward to getting back onstage with them after hearing issues forced him to exit the band's last world tour. He was replaced by Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose.



"It would be lovely just to get out there... on that stage and just give it everything you've got," he told Walsh. "Can't live without the music, son!"