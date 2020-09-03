Blaine's big balloon stunt

Photo: All rights reserved. David Blaine

Magician David Blaine has achieved his childhood dream after successfully flying high above the Arizona desert with just a bundle of helium balloons.



The illusionist, 47, had originally planned to take off from his native New York City on Monday, but had to relocate the stunt to Page, Arizona, and stage it on Wednesday.



Dubbed Ascension, the ambitious project was livestreamed on YouTube, and just before his departure, Blaine admitted he was starting to get a little nervous.



"This is where it gets real," he said, as he was shown where he should aim to land, confessing he's "the worst person with directions."



"Normally, I feel like I have control over everything," he said of his previous death-defying stunts. "This one, I have no control of anything."



Blaine, who dreamed up the adventure for his nine-year-old daughter Dessa, was given a kiss from his little girl as he prepared for lift off, wearing a harness attached to 52 special balloons.



The contraption gradually lifted him up into the sky, and at various points, he marvelled at the landscape, telling viewers, "Wow. It's so beautiful."



He also addressed his daughter and said, "It feels like I'm floating."



Blaine soon reached his target cruising altitude of 24,900 feet, at which point he told Dessa, "I'm really, really good and I'll be seeing you pretty soon."



He then released himself from the balloons and used a parachute to float safely back down to earth, 56 minutes after launch.



"Wow! That was awesome!" he exclaimed upon landing, as he was reunited with a delighted Dessa.



"I love you. This is all for you!" the proud dad added.



In the run-up to the high-flying journey, reminiscent of the Disney-Pixar animated film Up, Blaine revealed he had long envisioned soaring above the clouds.



"Ever since I was a kid, I've dreamed of flying. Now, I'm gonna make it a reality," he said in the voiceover for a promo posted on Instagram. "Ascension is the most ambitious performance of my life."



Blaine is known for his high-endurance and death-defying stunts, previously spending 44 days suspended in a glass box above the River Thames in London, encasing himself in a block of ice for more than two days in Times Square, New York, and submerging himself in a water-filled sphere for seven days.