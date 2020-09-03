157346
Billie's love life private

Billie Eilish has pledged to keep her love life private because she doesn't want to deal with a public break-up.

The Bad Guy singer reveals she has shared snippets of her personal life in the past - but it has never turned out well, and she always regrets pulling back the curtain.

"I definitely want to keep them (relationships) private," Billie told British radio host Roman Kemp on Wednesday. "I've had relationships and kept them private, and even the ones that I've had with the tiny amount that I've let the world see, I regret.

"I think about the people that have made their relationships public, and then they break up, and it's like, 'What if it goes bad?'"

The 18 year old also told Kemp she's a lot happier these days after having a miserable start to her teens: "There was a period where I cried every single day of my life, when I was like 13, 14, 15. Every single day I cried. And 17,18, I cried barely at all.

"I'm proud to say I barely cry anymore and it's one thing I've overcome. This is a big deal. Not that it's wrong to cry, but it's a good thing I feel happier in my life and I don't want to cry anymore."

