Snoop unveils gin line

Photo: All rights reserved. Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg has launched his own gin line 26 years after his signature track Gin & Juice debuted.



The rapper and entrepreneur has unveiled INDOGGO Gin after working to create a beverage that embodies the spirit of the party anthem.



The 48 year old teamed with Keenan Towns, co-founder of Trusted Spirits, for the venture, which evokes a "laid- back California style."



"I can't wait for the world to taste my remix on gin!" the star says in a statement. "When I wrote Gin & Juice back in '94 it was about good feelings and real experiences; it just naturally became a global anthem. When creating INDOGGO, I wanted to give those feelings new life with an approachable juicy gin that's smooth like the D.O. Double G."



Snoop worked with experts for two years to ensure the drink offered a unique taste.



"INDOGGO stands out from any other gin in the world because Snoop, the 'Gin Connoisseur' took two years to develop the juicy and refreshing taste profile," says Towns.



INDOGGO gin will debut in California this autumn and throughout the U.S. into 2021.



The launch comes after the mogul joined forces with bosses at the Australian wine brand 19 Crimes earlier this summer to release the Snoop Cali Red.