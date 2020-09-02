Arnold's first TV series

Photo: All rights reserved. Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger is making his first major move into scripted TV with a new espionage series.



The new show will be created by Nick Santora, the man behind U.S. action-drama Scorpion, as part of his overall deal with Skydance Television, and feature Arnie as the father of a daughter who together become caught at the center of a spy story, according to Deadline.com.



Although the daughter is yet to be cast, producers are reportedly at the preliminary stage of picking an actress for the role.



The Terminator star will also executive produce alongside Santora, Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost, with Carolyn Harris also overseeing the project for the firm.



The daddy-daughter spy adventure will be the action legend's first major scripted TV role.

Schwarzenegger has renewed his Hollywood career since stepping down as Governor of California in 2011, playing key roles in The Terminator and The Expendables franchises, and will star in the upcoming Kung Fury II: The Movie, as well as reprising his role opposite Danny DeVito in the Twins sequel Triplets, alongside new star Eddie Murphy.



Santora, meanwhile, is serving as showrunner on Amazon Prime's upcoming series adaptation of Lee Child's Jack Reacher books.