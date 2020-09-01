Kanye not 'in cahoots'

Photo: All rights reserved. Kanye West

Kanye West has hit back at speculation he's "in cahoots" with Donald Trump's Republican party to ensure the former TV star remains president of the United States.



The musician has been running an unconventional campaign for November's election, having only made the ballot in eight states to date. His lack of organization with regards to his campaign has sparked rumours he was being paid by Trump's party to run and damage Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's chances in the election.



The speculation was fueled after it was revealed Kanye had met with Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, in early August.



But speaking to Nick Cannon on his YouTube podcast, Kanye slammed the rumours and insisted he doesn't need the money.



"People keep on saying, 'I think that y'all - you and Republicans - are in cahoots,'" Kanye said.



"They're saying that they are paying you to do what you're doing, to be a distraction," Cannon replied, in the interview recorded at the rapper's Wyoming ranch last month.



"Bro, can't nobody pay me. I've got more money than Trump," Kanye boasted in response.



He also spoke about his meeting with Kushner on Twitter, insisting they only talked about Dr. Claude Anderson's black empowerment book, PowerNomics, writing: "I'm willing to do a live interview with the New York Times about my meeting with Jared."