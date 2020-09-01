Ariana Grande has become the first woman to reach 200 million Instagram followers.
The singer achieved the feat over the weekend, and her Rain On Me collaborator, Lady Gaga, was among the first to salute her.
"Congratulations to my friend @arianagrande for 200 million followers! You're a queen! Wear that crown!," Gaga wrote, hours after she and Grande took the stage for the first live performance of Rain on Me at the MTV Video Music Awards, where they won a collection of trophies.
Ariana is now followed by Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez, who have 193 and 190 million followers, respectively.
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo was the first person to reach 200 million followers - he now has 237 million.
Entertainment
Ariana hits 200M followers
Ariana Grande
