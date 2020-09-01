162114
162407
Entertainment  

Usher's girlfriend expecting

WENN - | Story: 309442

Usher and girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea are reportedly expecting their first child together after a whirlwind romance.

The Scream singer, who is already dad to sons Usher Raymond V, 12, and Naviyd Ely Raymond, 11, with ex-wife Tameka Foster, is said to be "thrilled and very excited" about the impending arrival, an insider told Us Weekly magazine.

The news comes after Jenn, 37, showed off what appeared to be a baby bump as she and Usher were seen outside a recording studio in Los Angeles.

Usher, 41, and recording executive Jenn first sparked dating rumours last October when they were seen backstage at the Hollywood Bowl.

Speaking previously about fatherhood, Usher explained that being the son of an absentee father himself made him more determined to do right by his boys.

"(I'm) learning more and more about the beauty of fatherhood," he told Ellen DeGeneres. "As an African-American, to be there for my child is so important when there are so many young African-American kids without their fathers. I just want them to grow up to be as wise as they can possibly be, kind and open hearted."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

162394


Brian Austin Green: ‘I’ll never say never to getting back with Megan Fox’

Showbiz
Brian Austin Green insists it's a "never say never" kind of situation when it comes to potentially reconciling with...
Dog perfectly imitates owner on crutches
Must Watch
This dog totally mocks his owner’s walk… or is he...
Seemingly endless Basenji puppies pour out of dog bed
Must Watch
Like a clown car this dog bed is holding much more than meets the...
Playful kitty uses chimney to ambush buddy
Must Watch
Trick level: 1000


161945
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


162165
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161909



161910