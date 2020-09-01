Katy shows off baby body

Photo: Instagram

New mom Katy Perry poked fun at her postpartum look by sharing a photo of herself in her underwear as the MTV Video Music Awards was broadcast on TV.



The Firework hitmaker has been a regular at the annual ceremony over the years, but Sunday was a little different as the singer continues to adjust to life as a first-time mom following the birth of her daughter Daisy last week.



However, Perry still found a few minutes to joke around with fans, posing in her bathroom as she labeled the designers behind her postpartum attire, which included a Medela bra for breast pumping and Frida Mom disposable underwear.



"Hair n makeup by @exhaustion," she quipped in the caption for the snap, which also featured the MTV VMAs icon in the top left corner, and the artwork of her album Smile in the bottom right, alongside the name of her new song, Not the End of the World.



Little Daisy is Perry's first child with fiance Orlando Bloom, although he also shares son Flynn, nine, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.