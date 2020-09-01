161795
Grohl accepts kid challenge

Foo Fighters star Dave Grohl has accepted a drumming challenge from 10-year-old musician Nandi Bushell.

The British girl reached out to the rocker after she did a cover version of the group's classic hit Everlong, taking care of Dave's drum section. She then passed the baton over to him - and Dave accepted, posting a video of his own.

"Hey @Nandi_Bushell! Challenge accepted," alongside a video of him drumming. "Haven't played these songs in a loooooong time.....thanks for the inspiration!!!"

After playing his own version of the track, Dave set a new challenge for Nandi to cover Dead End Friends - an older track he did with a supergroup he formed in 2009 called Them Crooked Vultures, featuring Josh Homme on guitar and John Paul Jones on bass.

"Your move!!! Your friend in rock, Dave," he signed off the post, adding, "(Thanks to my daughter, Harper for letting me borrow her drum set)."

Nandi has yet to share her response to the star's challenge.

161944