Feldman 'hostage' on show

Photo: All rights reserved. Corey Feldman

Corey Feldman has filed a lawsuit against WE tv and the team behind the show Marriage Boot Camp.



The 49-year-old former child actor, who rose to fame in movies including The Goonies and Gremlins, insists he was held "hostage" on the set of Marriage Boot Camp, alleging the show exploited his history as an alleged victim of sexual violence to increase ratings.



In documents obtained by The Blast, filed in Los Angeles County Courts, Corey claims bosses with "full knowledge of the importance and the nature of Mr. Feldman's lifetime work... not only perpetrated fraud by inducing Mr. Feldman with false promises," but also, "falsified information to the public, they discredited Mr. Feldman as a liar on their show Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition."



Corey appeared on the show with his brother Eden but, according to the actor, he was "sold" the show on the "premises of being able, through guidance from licensed medical professionals, to help heal the tumultuous relationship" he had with his brother.



"Instead, of healing this brotherly relationship the (show) instead created questions and exercises that would focus and would reveal past sexual assaults on the celebrities and how such sexual trauma affected them and their lives," Corey's lawsuit claims.



He further alleges that the producers "held him and his family hostage under duress in a location unknown to them, causing severe emotional trauma."



The lawsuit also states, "The harm caused by the Defendants' breaches, fraud, and false promises have caused severe emotional trauma to Mr. Feldman. Such conduct has caused Mr. Feldman ongoing feelings of helplessness and suffering, which were reignited after decades of lying dormant due to successful therapy."



He is suing the production company, network, and several of the doctors on set for damages he claims to have suffered during the show. The defendants have yet to publicly respond to the legal filing.