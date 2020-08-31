Kylie Jenner tops rich list

Photo: All rights reserved. (FILE) Kylie Jenner To Donate Hand Sanitizers to Southern California Hospitals With Coty Amid Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic.

Reality TV star and businesswoman Kylie Jenner has topped Forbes' new list of top-earning famous females.



The entrepreneur made a whopping $590 million in the last year to beat embattled Ellen DeGeneres to the top spot by over $500 million .



The Finding Dory star, who is currently scrambling to save her reputation as one of the nicest celebrities following claims the set of her TV show was a toxic workplace, comes in second with $84 million, just ahead of Ariana Grande in third with $72 million .



The full Forbes top 10 of rich celebrity women is:



1. Kylie Jenner



2. Ellen DeGeneres



3. Ariana Grande



4. Taylor Swift



5. J.K. Rowling



6. Billie Eilish



7. Kim Kardashian



8. Judge Judy



9. Jennifer Lopez



10. Pink