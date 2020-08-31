Kylie Jenner tops rich list

Reality TV star and businesswoman Kylie Jenner has topped Forbes' new list of top-earning famous females.
The entrepreneur made a whopping $590 million in the last year to beat embattled Ellen DeGeneres to the top spot by over $500 million .
The Finding Dory star, who is currently scrambling to save her reputation as one of the nicest celebrities following claims the set of her TV show was a toxic workplace, comes in second with $84 million, just ahead of Ariana Grande in third with $72 million .
The full Forbes top 10 of rich celebrity women is:
1. Kylie Jenner
2. Ellen DeGeneres
3. Ariana Grande
4. Taylor Swift
5. J.K. Rowling
6. Billie Eilish
7. Kim Kardashian
8. Judge Judy
9. Jennifer Lopez
10. Pink
