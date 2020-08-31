Mariah tells all in memoir

Photo: All rights reserved. Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey doesn't hold back in her new memoir - predicting that it will "upset" a lot of people.



The With You hitmaker's first autobiography, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, is due for release on Sept. 29, and in an interview with Vulture the star insists she fully expects people to take issue with its contents.



"I cried writing a lot of parts of this book. Maybe it's because I have such vivid recollections," she says. "You know what? I'm sure I'm going to have to deal with a lot of people being upset with me. I hope not."



The tome details Carey's impoverished childhood and fragmented relationships with her siblings, Alison and Morgan, who she refers to as her "ex-sister" and "ex-brother."



"Here's the thing: They have been ruthlessly just heartless in terms of dealing with me as a human being for most of my life," the Hero hitmaker insists. "I never would have spoken about my family at all had they not done it first."



On the subject of healing rifts, she muses: "I have forgiveness in my heart and so I forgive them, but I am not trying to invite anybody to come hang out over here. I think they're very broken, and I feel sad for them."



Recently, Alison has made headlines for accusing their mother, Patricia, in a court filing of forcing her into sexual acts and satanic rituals as a child. But Mariah remains close to her mom, who she supports financially and is one of those the book is dedicated to



"I tried to make her feel like I really do think she did the best she could," she says of her mom.



The autobiography also details her many professional relationships throughout the years, along with her marriages to record executive Tommy Mottola and rapper Nick Cannon, with whom she shares nine-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.



One person she's not concerned about writing about, however, is Eminem, with whom it has been suggested she enjoyed a relationship in the early '00s.



Asked about reports he's "stressed" about what she may say in the memoir about their alleged relationship, the Obsessed star quips: "There's some songs that I can sing in response to that, but I will not do it... If somebody or something didn't pertain to the actual meaning of Mariah Carey, as is the title, then they aren't in the book."