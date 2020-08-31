160553
Entertainment  

Jessica ditches Botox

WENN - | Story: 309342

Jessica Simpson won't be getting re-injected with Botox anytime soon.

The 40-year-old singer and fashion designer tells InStyle she plans on growing old with grace, explaining she has opted for beauty remedies that don't involve injections.

"I got really into red light therapy," the With You star explains. "I went down a rabbit hole on this amazing facialist and I was like, 'Okay, I need something to tighten my skin, I just turned 40."

However, she insists: "I don't want to get Botox, I like my expressions. That's what makes me who I am... I mean, I understand Botox, but if I can just put a red light on my face, that's amazing and it's not something I have to pay for every time. I'm not endorsing that or anything, I really do believe in it."

Jessica adds that, for her, the red light therapy - which uses red low-level wavelengths of light to treat skin issues - also gives her time to slip into a "meditative state of mind and I can just play music or a podcast or just get centered, but also know that I'm Benjamin Buttoning myself."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

160141


Skydivers hold hands to make upright formation

Must Watch
Woah!
A probably, maybe, viral video.
Must Watch
How to Dad tries to make a car music video with his...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Monday morning is here too soon, might as well start the day with...
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose


160860
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
153307


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


158534
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
156109



160425