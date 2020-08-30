Lea Michele celebrates 34th

159194
Lea Michele has celebrated her first birthday as a new mom.

The Glee actress took to her Instagram page on Saturday, Aug. 29 to share a photo while celebrating her 34th birthday, showing her holding her newborn son Ever while looking at her birthday cake.

"34," Lea simply captioned the photo, with the message 'Happy Birthday Mom' written across the bottom of her sweet treat.

Lea's birthday comes a little over a week after she gave birth to her baby boy, her first child with husband Zandy Reich.

Ever made his debut on the star's social media this week, with a close-up black-and-white image of the new parents cradling their baby boy's foot.

"ForEver grateful for this true blessing," she wrote alongside the snap.

Lea also updated her Instagram profile, which now reads: "Mama, Actor, Singer + NY Times Best Selling author."

160425