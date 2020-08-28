Katy celebrates birth, album

Photo: All rights reserved. Katy Perry

Katy Perry took to social media from her hospital bed to celebrate the release of her new album Smile - just hours after welcoming her first daughter with fiance Orlando Bloom.



The pop superstar gave birth to Daisy on Thursday and on Friday dropped her fifth album, featuring the hits Never Really Over, Daisies, and Smile.



Taking to Instagram, the hitmaker shared a video of the Smile back cover artwork, featuring Perry wearing a clown nose and crying teardrops that reveal the titles of the 12 tracks on the album.



Alongside the teaser snippet set to the song Cry About It Later, she penned: "IT'S HERE! IT'S REALLY HERE! I finally got back my smile!"



"Hope this record puts one on your face #SMILE IS OUT EVERYWHERE NOW! LOVE YOU GUYS SO MUCH ENJOY," she wrote, adding that her post was "sent from my hospital bed lol."



Ahead of the album release, the new mom shared another post making light of the short time span between delivering her daughter and dropping the album. The snap showed a woman is seen tossing her baby over to her husband, who Perry tagged as Bloom.



"Me after feeding all day handing Daisy off to daddy bout to deliver this 2nd child #SMILEISCOMING lezzgo," she joked in the caption.



Famous pals including Perry's American Idol co-judge Lionel Richie, who is name-checked in Smile, and Bloom's ex Miranda Kerr sent messages of congratulations to the couple following the happy news.