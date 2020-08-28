159194
Renner avoids drug test

Jeremy Renner has successfully challenged his ex-wife's demand for the actor to take a drug test amid their nasty custody battle.

Sonni Pacheco filed a court motion last month seeking to have Renner undergo "an immediate drug test conducted and supervised by an independent laboratory" amid ongoing accusations of his substance abuse - allegations the Avengers star has repeatedly denied.

She also wanted permission to view the results from previous tests administered to the 49 year old every month from February, which all came back negative, but her request was shot down by the judge overseeing their custody and child support case.

According to the Daily Mail, the judge ruled, "(The) court finds there are insufficient facts to order the drug test."

However, there was a small victory for Pacheco as Renner was instructed to pay his former spouse $40,000 to cover her legal fees.

The pair has been fighting over custody and support, among other things, regarding seven-year-old daughter Ava ever since ending its 10-month marriage in 2014.

